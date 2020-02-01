|
|
Jess Douglas Rhody went to be with the Lord Tuesday, January 28, 2020. He was born September 25, 2005 in Yuba City, CA. Jess was the son of Rick and Fritzie and older brother to Olivia (11) and Ella (9).
Jess was blessed to have attended several great schools in Yuba City including New Adventures, Faith Christian, and Twin Rivers Charter School (TRCS). These schools provided him with much support and love and were instrumental in developing the most kind, gentle soul a parent could ask for.
From a very young age, Jess was active in various athletics including soccer, basketball, baseball and lacrosse. However, the sport he had become most passionate for was football. Last fall, after some encouragement, Jess tried out for the TRCS flag football team. He really believed he had found his calling and even earned the TRCS coach's award for outstanding leadership. With a newfound passion, Jess put in motion a plan to prepare and try out for the Yuba City High School freshmen team.
Jess very much enjoyed working out and was always eager to talk about his physical progress. Hanging out with friends, playing video games, skiing, golf, and fly fishing were other activities Jess either enjoyed immensely or aspired to get better at.
Those that knew Jess will never forget his contagious laugh. He had a funny, quirky, self-deprecating sense of humor and loved giving a laugh just as much as receiving. Good natured teasing often had Jess doubled over in laughter.
On so many levels, this young man was really coming into his own. Finding his way academically and athletically was pure joy to see. He was incredibly proud to earn the Golden Honor Roll at TRCS. More importantly, watching Jess develop emotionally and navigate the social challenges of junior high and life in general was unforgettable. Not long ago, touched after learning of a terrible accident taking the life of a young boy, Jess volunteered to help with A Slice of Respect fundraiser.
Jess is survived by his parents Rick and Fritzie Rhody, sisters Olivia and Ella, his Papa Dave, grandparents Doug & BB Rhody, Uncles, Joe Desmond, Michael Desmond (Missi), Peter Desmond (Shalena) and Roger Rhody, Aunts, Ione Booth (Cory) and Erin Rhody, as well as numerous cousins and countless friends.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Laurie Desmond and Dan Desmond.
A memorial is planned for 1:30 pm, Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Glad Tidings Church. Reception will immediately follow at the Walnut Hall, 1431 Walnut Ave., Yuba City 95993.
The support from the community has been profound and a scholarship fund has been created to help local youth programs. The family wishes to turn a tragic loss into an enduring good for kids in our community.
Donations can be sent to The Jess Rhody Scholarship Fund at River Valley Community Bank, 1629 Colusa Avenue, Yuba City, CA 95993.
