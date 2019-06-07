

Jesse Joseph Martinez, of Arbuckle, passed away on June 3, 2019, in Woodland, CA. Jesse spent most of his life in Arbuckle and enjoyed playing sports immensely for the Pierce High Bears. After graduating, Jesse spent years farming before he became the first migrant camp manager for the County Migrant Housing Program. He was also on the Colusa County Sheriff Reserves for many years.



In his adult years, Jesse was fond of carpentry, watching sports and westerns on tv, and most of all, going gambling with his buddy Jim Kasza. He also proudly raised 5 children as a single parent. He enjoyed camping, cooking, bowling, boating, and celebrating the holidays with his children. Jesse both worked hard and played hard.



Jesse is survived by his 5 children, daughters: Janet Kalfsbeek of Colusa, Laurie Kalfsbeek of Arbuckle, Toni Martinez of Yuba City, Sally Royce of Cameron Park; son, Dan Martinez (Julie) of Yuba City. Jesse is also survived by 4 grandchildren: Melissa Friel, Megan Kalfsbeek, Ryan Kalfsbeek and Lindsey Rees (Paul); as well as 4 great-grandchildren: Gage, Danica, Landon and Parker. He so much enjoyed seeing the little ones. Jesse will be greatly missed by all those he was close to.



In lieu of services, the family wishes that any memorial contributions are made to the Arbuckle Volunteer Fire Department.