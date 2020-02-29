|
|
Jesse Schotte, age 87, from Smartsville, California went home to be with the Lord surrounded by his loving family on February 22, 2020, at Rideout Hospital in Marysville, CA. He was born January 3, 1933, in Yuba City, CA, to Indar and Antonia (Casselias) Singh along with his older sister Mary (Schotte) Balderrama and younger brother Louie Singh. He was very proud of his East Indian and Spanish heritage.
After graduating from Yuba City High School and working as a farm hand for 2 years, Jesse enlisted in the United States Army in 1953, at the age of 20.He served in the Korean War by leading a battalion crew in retrieval and repair of disabled tanks. In 1955, he was honorably discharged and returned home to Sutter County. He met and married the love of his life, Josephine Katherine Siller on June 5, 1955.
In 1961, Jesse joined the Ironworkers Local Union 118 as a certified welder and went on to become a foreman until retirement in 1992.
Together he and Josephine lovingly raised 4 children, Larry Givens, Gary Schotte, Terry (Schotte) Tripp and Cheryl (Schotte) Harvey. They enjoyed over 65 years of Marriage and happiness. He delighted in their 10 grandchildren, 19 great- grandchildren and a great-great-grandson. He loved to gather his family together to enjoy trips to the ocean, simple backyard BBQ's and being known as the ultimate waffle maker for family breakfast get togethers.
Jesse was a man of faith and honor, he had great love for the Lord and for people. He prayed for many and was always ready and willing to lend a helping hand. His unwavering love for his country continued through his numerous contributions which included helping provide bibles to the troops.
In 1989, he attended Trinity Bible College and received a certificate for Christian counseling. He loved to teach young men how to be honorable and treat others with respect. He was a blessing with his kind heart, bright smile, unforgettable sense of humor and contagious laughter.
He is survived by his loving wife, 2 daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and a great-great-grandson, as well as numerous family members. He is preceded in death by his parents, sons, sister, brother, great-grandson and nephew.
There will be a private family graveside burial at Sierra View Memorial Park located at 4900 Olive Ave., Olivehurst, California 95961, on Friday, March 6th, 2020, at 11am followed by a Celebration of Life at 1pm in the Five30 Event Center at 1104 J St., Marysville, California.
We will miss him with all of our hearts until we are together again.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Feb. 29, 2020