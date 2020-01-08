|
Jesse Singh Dale of Yuba City, California, was born on October 10th, 1990, in Yuba City, California at Fremont Hospital. He was a long time resident of Yuba City and Roseville, CA, and the youngest of two children. Our beloved grandson, son, brother, and uncle, unexpectedly passed away on January 1st, 2020, at the age of 29.
Jesse graduated from River Valley High School in 2008. In 2010 he became a certified Auto and Diesel Mechanic. From 2010 to 2016 he worked at Sunsweet. He was a loving man who cared for his family above all. He will always be deeply missed. He will be remembered for his kindness and love he had for his family and friends.
Survivors include grandmother, Gurdip Kaur Dale; mother, Kalvinder Kaur Dale; sister, Macie Neena-Kaur Sangha; brother-in-law, Jaskaran Singh Sangha; nephew, Neil Singh Sangha; uncle, Perminder (PJ) Singh Dale; aunt, Harneel Kaur Dale; aunt, Amarjit Kaur Aujla; uncle, Kashmir Singh Aujla; cousins, Josh Singh Aujla, Camille Kaur Aujla, Dhiren Singh Dale, Ishaan Singh Dale.
Jesse is preceded in death by his late grandfather, Kulwinder Singh Dale; and late father, Piara Singh Dale.
The Akhaand Paat will be held at Gurdwara Bogue Road, Yuba City, CA, following the funeral services.
Memorial Services will take place at 11 am on Thursday, January 9th, 2020 at Ullrey Memorial Chapel in Yuba City, CA.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Jan. 8, 2020