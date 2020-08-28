

On the morning of Friday, August 21, 2020, Jesus Villasenor, loving husband and father of eight, passed away at the age of 86. He was a man of conviction, integrity, honor, and a provider for his family; all those who had the honor of knowing him, loved and respected him until his last breaths.



Jesus was born on January 8, 1934, in Arandas, Jalisco to Manuel Villasenor and Guadalupe Rivera. A very self-motivated and hardworking man, he came to the United Sates at the young age of 18 in search of a better life.



He worked for Southern Pacific Railroad for over forty years. He married Librada Lara in February 1954 and they remained married until her passing 50 years later. Together they raised four sons, Jesse, Daniel, Jose, and Ricky, and four daughters Bertha, Marta, Brenda and Delia.



Never afraid of hard work and adventure, while working for Southern Pacific, Jesus also operated La Villa Mexican Restaurant in Marysville, CA, for three years and co-ran The Orchard Restaurant in Linda, CA, with his father for eight years.



Above all, Jesus enjoyed spending time with his family. He enjoyed cooking for his family and friends, as he knew that his food would bring joy and fellowship to his loved ones. He was known for his vivacious, life of the party attitude, his dependability and responsibility, and his strong dedication to family and friends.



Jesus was preceded in death by his father, Manuel; his mother, Guadalupe; and his wife, Librada.



He is survived by his eight children, thirteen grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren, as well as, his second wife, Jovita Escoto.



Funeral services are coordinated by Chapel of the Twin Cities. A mass will be held in his honor at St. Joseph Church on Friday, August 28th, 2020. Concluding services will follow at Sierra View Memorial Park.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store