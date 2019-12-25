Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lipp & Sullivan Funeral Directors
629 D Street
Marysville, CA 95901
(530) 742-2473
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Lipp & Sullivan Funeral Directors
629 D Street
Marysville, CA 95901
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
7:00 PM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
702 C St.
Marysville, CA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
702 C St.
Marysville, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jesus Rivera
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jesus Saldana Rivera


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jesus Saldana Rivera Obituary

In memory of a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Jesus Saldana Rivera, 85, was born June 27, 1934, in Rivera de Guadalupe, Guanajuato, Mexico. He passed away on December 22, 2019, at his castle, peacefully with many blessings surrounded by his family who loved him dearly.

He was a very proud and humble man, a field worker most of his life, a character, a gardener, a giver, helper, and he worked extremely hard for his family. He loved life to the fullest and was a devout catholic with great love for Our Lady of Candelaria his patriot of his home town, Puebla Nuevo. He was married to Ana Saldana Magdaleno for 64 years who he loved very much. He will be dearly missed by his family.

He was survived by his wife Ana Saldana Magdaleno, his five children Angel Saldana (Emma), Ofelia Saldana (Jim), Miguel Saldana (Carol), Alicia Ramirez (Frank), Ramon Saldana (Susan), his twelve grandchildren Jessie, Jonathan, Michael, Ben, Danny, Nina, Monica, Andrew, Adam, Mercedes, Ramon, Matt, and eight great grandchildren, Juliana, Evan, Liam, Benny, Annalise, Epona, Olivia, Sophia.

Visitations will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019, from 2:00-6:00 pm at Lipp and Sullivan Funeral Home, 629 D St., Marysville, CA, with a rosary at 7:00 pm at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 702 C St., Marysville, CA.

Mass will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at 12:00 pm at St. Joseph Catholic Church 702 C St., Marysville, CA, followed by a burial at Sierra View Memorial Park, 4900 Olive Ave., Olivehurst, CA.
Share online condolences at
www.appealdemocrat.com
Published in Appeal Democrat on Dec. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jesus's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -