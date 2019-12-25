|
|
In memory of a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Jesus Saldana Rivera, 85, was born June 27, 1934, in Rivera de Guadalupe, Guanajuato, Mexico. He passed away on December 22, 2019, at his castle, peacefully with many blessings surrounded by his family who loved him dearly.
He was a very proud and humble man, a field worker most of his life, a character, a gardener, a giver, helper, and he worked extremely hard for his family. He loved life to the fullest and was a devout catholic with great love for Our Lady of Candelaria his patriot of his home town, Puebla Nuevo. He was married to Ana Saldana Magdaleno for 64 years who he loved very much. He will be dearly missed by his family.
He was survived by his wife Ana Saldana Magdaleno, his five children Angel Saldana (Emma), Ofelia Saldana (Jim), Miguel Saldana (Carol), Alicia Ramirez (Frank), Ramon Saldana (Susan), his twelve grandchildren Jessie, Jonathan, Michael, Ben, Danny, Nina, Monica, Andrew, Adam, Mercedes, Ramon, Matt, and eight great grandchildren, Juliana, Evan, Liam, Benny, Annalise, Epona, Olivia, Sophia.
Visitations will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019, from 2:00-6:00 pm at Lipp and Sullivan Funeral Home, 629 D St., Marysville, CA, with a rosary at 7:00 pm at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 702 C St., Marysville, CA.
Mass will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at 12:00 pm at St. Joseph Catholic Church 702 C St., Marysville, CA, followed by a burial at Sierra View Memorial Park, 4900 Olive Ave., Olivehurst, CA.
Share online condolences at
www.appealdemocrat.com
Published in Appeal Democrat on Dec. 25, 2019