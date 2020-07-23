Jewel Elizabeth Terry passed away July 15, 2020. She was a resident of Sutter County for 67 years.Jewel was born June 20, 1921, in Searcy County, AK, to parents William Hinchey of Searcy, County, AK and Lela Noland of Dalton, GA. She married Roy W. Terry, on January 29, 1939, while in Searcy County, AK, and they had two children.She is survived by her son, Wilbur Terry; and daughter, Mary Jo (Paul) Russell of Yuba City; granddaughters, Debbie (Bill) Phillips, Laurie (Randy) Jones, and Julie (Rhett) Buck; great-grandchildren, Alyssa (Zac) Castro, Emily Phillips, Dylan Russell, Mikayla Caldwell, Justin and Nate Jones, and Hailey and Jacob Buck; great-great-grandchildren, Jacob and Eloise Castro, and Paisley Russell.Jewel is preceded in death by her great-grandson, Riley Jones; and her 3 brothers, Wayne, John and Perry Hinchey.The family would like to thank Emerald Oaks Assisted Living, Freedom Home Health and Hospice and Holycross Funeral Home for their care and services.Private family services were held.Share online condolences at