Jimmie Travis Blevins
Jimmie Travis Blevins, "Jimmie T.", 50-plus year resident of Olivehurst, California area, died peacefully in his home of two years in Orting, Washington, September 7, 2020, at 9:47 P.M., after succumbing to a 20-plus year survival from prostate cancer. He was 80 years old, born September 21, 1939.

He is preceded in death by his father, Travis Blevins of Olivehurst, CA; his mother, Helen Ensey of Keyes, CA; brother, Tommy Blevins who passed as an infant; and son, Troy Lynn Blevins of Olivehurst, CA.

He is survived by his son, Travis Allen Blevins; daughter, Valerie L. Seaton; son-in-law, Chuck Seaton; and nephew/honorary son, Clayton Smith; sisters, Janice Silva and Patricia Wood; grandchildren, Kyle Travis Blevins and Kristina Litch; great-grandchildren, Vincent Travis Blevins, Anthony Blevins and Isabella Blevins; and a ton of extended family.

Jimmie was a man who loved his family and friends deeply, and loved our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ with his whole heart. He loved getting together with family and friends, whether camping, fishing, holidays or just at his home on George Avenue.

He had a memory that allowed him to tell stories ages old. If you got in on one, pull up a chair because he didn't leave out the small details. He was a man of morals, character, integrity and dignity and a man of his word. He served in the United States Navy from 1956-1960.

Although his passing is sad for us, we know, as Christians, we will be with him again. His grave-side service will be held September 26, 2020, at Sierra View Memorial Park in Olivehurst at 10:00 A.M.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his name to the American Cancer Society - prostate cancer.

Published in Appeal Democrat from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
