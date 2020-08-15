

Jimmy Haase, 76 years old, was a life-long Yuba-Sutter resident. He passed away on August 10, 2020 at Sutter Medical Center in Sacramento, surrounded by his loved ones.



He was born in Marysville, CA on September 6, 1943. He married Alice Faye Worley (Penny) on September 28, 1965 and Penny passed away on February 21, 2009. Jimmy later remarried Ellen LaBrue on April 11, 2015.



Jimmy worked as a retail worker and was a member of UFCW Local Union 588 for 30+ years. He worked for Farmers Market, Gemco, Raleys and Luckys throughout his career.



Jimmy loved to be with his family. He loved to go fishing, camping, and traveling to different areas. He enjoyed playing golf in his spare time, and he was a big Santa Claus figurine collector. He recently started attending church at the Sutter Baptist Church and became a member of the Yuba City Moose lodge.



" My love " - Ellen



"He was a great man and a great papa, we have so many memories to remember throughout our lives moving forward. He will be missed until we meet again." - Skylar



"One day my sister and I were riding our bikes out to my grandpa Jim's house. We entered the house and after a couple minutes went by, Ellen (my grandma) was in the back room and shouted "Jimmy boy" loud and he looked over at us on the couch and said "did you guys say something"? My sister and I just laughed." - Brandon



"My grandfather is and was the best you could ask for. He loved being outside in the sunshine and working in his garden. If he was ever in a mood, and his family or his grandkids would come over, he would be in the best mood and carry several conversations." - Jamie



"Pop, I cried when you passed away. I still cry today. Although I loved you dearly, I couldn't make you stay. Your big golden heart stopped beating, hard working, hard at rest. God broke my heart to prove to me he only takes the best. I'm a blessed man to have you as my dad. I love you pop. I'm the man I am today, because you taught me well." - your son, Jason



"Dad, you are the best father-in-law that a daughter-in-law could ask for. I love you!" - Teri



"Pop, we went to a lot of casinos together, but the biggest jackpot I ever won was the day I was born with you as my dad! You taught us that family comes first, to work hard to provide for our families, and to stand up for what we believe in, even if that means we are standing alone. Thank you Pop, I love you and will miss you every day." - Jerry



"I am going to miss all of the stories you would tell us - especially the whoppers! I learned real quick that I could not be so gullible around you! Until we meet again… we love you and we miss you." - Kristen



He is survived by his wife Ellen LaBrue, sons Jerry and his wife Kristen, Jason and his wife Teri, as well as three grandkids - Skylar, Brandon and Jamie, son David, daughter Brenda, brother Dan and his wife Anna, as well as their son Eric, sister Sandra and her husband Weldon, stepson Robert with wife Neelam, and grandson Liam, stepson Daniel with wife Gynnye and grandkids Tess and Brandyn, and one great-grandchild.



He was preceded in death by his wife Alice "Penny", his mother and father - Hazel and Velda Haase, his son Darrell "Peanut", his brother Jerry Haase, his uncles Harold Helwig, Norman Helwig and Marion Helwig and his aunt Beatrice Cantrell.

