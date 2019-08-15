|
|
Jit Singh Kandola, 74, of Yuba City, California, passed away on August 11, 2019 surrounded by his family.
Jit was born in Musapur, Punjab, India on March 20, 1945. He immigrated to Coventry, England in 1964 where he raised his family. He then immigrated to America in 2005 to see his seven grandchildren grow up.
He is survived by his wife Surjit Kaur Kandola, his children and spouses Kalwinder Gill (Sukhwant Gill), Jaswinder Purewal (Kulwinder Purewal), and Jagdeep Kandola (Harjinder Kandola). He will be deeply missed by his entire family.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Ullrey Memorial Chapel at 11 am. Prayer services will follow at Sri Guru Nanak Sikh Temple on Bogue Road.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Aug. 15, 2019