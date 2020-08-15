1/1
Jo Ann Murphy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Jo Ann Murphy was born September 9, 1962 in Riverside, CA to Wanda Manes and Joel Anderson. She passed away August 10, 2020 at Oroville Hospital due to heart complications. She was the youngest of 5 children, Linda, Don, Brenda, and Steve Anderson. She was a life long resident of Marysville.

Jo Ann loved school and attended Arboga Elementary, Yuba Gardens, Lindhurst High school, and Yuba College. Jo Ann was a great swimmer and athlete. She was a kind person who loved animals especially horses and dogs. She was a very family-oriented person who loved her family and friends fiercely.

Jo Ann had two children Gerald Murphy and Joelle Atkinson. Her grandchildren Victor Murphy and Kaylee Atkinson. They were the loves of her life and will miss their grandma immensely.

A viewing will be held at Lipp & Sullivan in Marysville on August 19, 2020 from 2-6pm and a graveside service will be held at Sierra View Memorial in Olivehurst on August 20, 2020 at 11am. We love you mom with all our hearts.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Aug. 15 to Aug. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved