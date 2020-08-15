

Jo Ann Murphy was born September 9, 1962 in Riverside, CA to Wanda Manes and Joel Anderson. She passed away August 10, 2020 at Oroville Hospital due to heart complications. She was the youngest of 5 children, Linda, Don, Brenda, and Steve Anderson. She was a life long resident of Marysville.



Jo Ann loved school and attended Arboga Elementary, Yuba Gardens, Lindhurst High school, and Yuba College. Jo Ann was a great swimmer and athlete. She was a kind person who loved animals especially horses and dogs. She was a very family-oriented person who loved her family and friends fiercely.



Jo Ann had two children Gerald Murphy and Joelle Atkinson. Her grandchildren Victor Murphy and Kaylee Atkinson. They were the loves of her life and will miss their grandma immensely.



A viewing will be held at Lipp & Sullivan in Marysville on August 19, 2020 from 2-6pm and a graveside service will be held at Sierra View Memorial in Olivehurst on August 20, 2020 at 11am. We love you mom with all our hearts.

