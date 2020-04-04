|
Joan I. Phenix, 79, of Yuba City, CA, passed away March 20, 2020. She was born August 26, 1940, in Sacramento, CA, and was a resident of the Yuba Sutter area for 45 years. She retired as Customer Service Representative from PG&E.
Mom played her final domino game on earth on March 20, 2020. She joined our Heavenly Father surrounded by her family.
She is survived by her daughters, Kim Barrette, Carrie Bevacqua (Ed), and son Brian Phenix (Teri); grandchildren, Grant Crother, Brett Barrette, Kenton, Cameron Bevacqua, and Mykayla Phenix, step-grandchildren, Dominic Biasi and Jennifer Schoener. She loved and deeply adored great-grandchildren, Tatum and Avery Bevacqua. She is also survived by sister, Judy McConkie, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert Lamonder and Helen Dowling; brothers, Lee Lalumondier, and Louis Lalumondier; sister, Gean McFadden; grandson, Michael Crother; and niece, Staci Strahl.
Our beloved mother was a member of the Children's Home Society, Yuba City Rotary Club Inner-Wheel and many domino clubs. She enjoyed cooking for the homeless, driving Cancer patients to and from their treatments and serving as a Eucharistic Minister for St. Isidores Church.
She loved to play dominoes, bunco, and to travel. Her Heaven on Earth was Maui, where she took many family trips. Mom loved to take her family on many trips, usually close to the ocean! She spent many of days watching sports on TV (especially Oakland A's, lover of "Chappy"), going to her grandchildren's sporting events, always cheering them on and was a regular helper in the snack bars.
Mom was a beautiful person inside and out. She was a strong believer in Angels and a Higher Power. She was a dear friend of Bill W.
Services will be held at a later date due to COVID-19.
Arrangements are under the direction of Ullrey Memorial Chapel.
