January 18, 1944 - December 27, 2019
After a long courageous struggle with cancer, Joan Lisk passed away on Friday, December 27th, 2020, in Spokane, Washington. She was born to Tony and Winifred Uhlenkott in Cottonwood, Idaho, on January 18, 1944. She attended St. Joseph School and graduated from St. Gertrude Academy in Cottonwood. She moved to Spokane, Washington, after graduation.
She worked for Thrifty Drug Store (now Rite Aid) until her retirement in 2002, after 29 years. In addition to Washington, she has lived in Idaho, California, and Oregon.
She married Don Lisk in 1962, they had 2 girls, Anita and Miriam. In 1968, her husband passed away in a car accident. From then on Joan was a single mother devoted to raising her two little girls.
Joan was a woman that loved without reservation, always giving to others. She was involved in many organizations and had many hobbies. While living in Yuba City, California, she was an officer in the Parents Without Partners organization and also an emergency foster mother for runaway teenagers.
She was a creative quilt maker, donating many hours to the St. Mary Catholic Church Quilt group in Vernonia, Oregon. She also made quilts for family members, including one for each grandchild. She was an avid seamstress and embroiderer.
Joan is preceded in death by her husband, Don; her parents, Tony and Winifred Uhlenkott; stepmother, Loretta Uhlenkott; and sister, Dorothy Seubert. She is also preceded in death by Paul Rogers, a dear long-time friend and companion.
She is survived by her caretaker daughters, Anita Peerson and Miriam Critelli; her brother, Mark Uhlenkott; sisters, Vera Holthaus, Donna Rugel (her twin), Patsy O'Halloran and Christie Vera. She is also survived by eight grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at a later date.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Jan. 31, 2020