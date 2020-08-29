

May 30, 1931 - August 7, 2020



Longtime Seattle resident and former schoolteacher, Joan Sites Storms passed away August 7, 2020, at age 89, after a short battle with infection. Her life both began and ended in the Colusa/Yuba City area of Northern California.



Joan is a beloved sister, mother, grandmother, cousin, aunt and friend. She was an extremely caring, kind and generous woman and will be greatly missed.



Joan is survived by her sister, Kathy Lambirth Arnold; children Karen Storms Ulbrickson, and Douglas Storms (Ikumi); grandchildren, A.K. Ulbrickson, Adam Ulbrickson, Lindsay Ulbrickson, Ethan Storms and Isaac Storms; close nephew, Cody Arnold (Erin) and family; as well as four other nephews; close cousins; and several very dear lifelong friends.



As per her request, no service will be held.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store