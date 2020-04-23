|
|
On Monday, April 20, 2020, JoAnn "Jody" Graham, loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend, passed away at the age of 81, after a long and courageous battle against Alzheimer's.
Jody was born in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1938, and met her late husband, Lonnie Graham in 1958. The two wed in October of 1959, and lived in Texas, Oklahoma, and Southern California then settled in Sutter, California, in the early 1960s where they later founded Sugar Patch Stables. Jody had a lifelong passion for horseback riding and would share that love with anybody.
Jody was treasured member of the Yuba County Sheriff's Women's Posse, the Sutter Women's Club, the Desperate Horse Wives, the Golden Feather Riders, the Sutter Youth Organization, and many others. She was also a coach for Bobby Sox Softball and a member of St. Isidore Catholic Church of Yuba City.
Jody is preceded in death by her parents, her husband and her two brothers, Alvin and Johnny.
Jody is survived by her children, Jayedene Chesini (Jim), Tammy Schleigh (Kirk), Patrick Graham and Lonnell Gaither, along with 10 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and her dog Freckles.
Jody's funeral is being arranged by Holycross Memorial Services, and graveside services will be held at the Sutter Cemetery on Friday April 24, 2020, at 1 p.m.
Due to current circumstances a celebration of life will be held at a later date. The family would like to extend a great thank you to Sutter Health Hospice Care.
In lieu of flowers, a donation in Jody's name can be made to the UC Davis Alzheimer's Disease Center at 4860 Y Street, Suite 3900 Att: Jayne La Grande Sacramento, CA 95817, please make checks payable to UC Regents or to the Yuba County Sheriff's Women's Posse at P.O. Box 1776 Marysville, CA 95901, please make checks payable to YCSWP.
Giddy up, Mom – on to greener pastures!
Published in Appeal Democrat from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020