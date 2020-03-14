Home

1934 - 2020
Joe Cason Obituary

1934 – 2020

Joe Cason passed away peacefully March 9, 2020. Born in Portland, Arkansas, he worked and retired while living in El Sobrante, California. He moved to Plumas Lake 14 years ago.

Joe had many interests, but his favorites were holiday get-togethers with family, his home, and his church.

Joe is survived by his wife, Sue, of 62 years; daughter, Gwen (Alvin) Gallegos; son, Greg (Paula) Cason; four wonderful grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and one more on the way.

Joe is preceded in death by his father and mother, Marvin and Alma Cason. He was the last remaining of their children of eight.

Family and friends will be laying Joe to rest at Sierra View Memorial Park.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020
