|
|
Joey Crawford-Meixner, born September 28, 1943, passed away June 4, 2019.
Joey had a long career in the Grocery Industry which included 31 years with Raley's Corporation and retiring from Bel Air as Store Director in 2006. She served her community through the Yuba City Rotary and local .
She is survived by her husband, Jack Meixner; children: Christina Marshall, Eric Bradner, Julie Hull and Jeff Meixner; grandchildren: Olivia, Vincent, Kyra, Kennedy and Claire; and a large, extended family in the Modesto area.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the family home, Saturday, June 22, 2019, 11am-4pm, at 1680 Tres Picos Dr., Yuba City. Wear something purple.
The family suggests sending memorial contributions to Geweke's Caring for Women Foundation, 871 E. Onstott Rd., Yuba City CA 95991.
Published in Appeal Democrat from June 8 to June 14, 2019