

Joginder Singh Pardesi Cheema, 79, passed away peacefully at home in Yuba City, CA, on August 20, 2020, surrounded by his family.



Pardesi was born on May 5, 1941, in the village of Bhardwajian, District Jalandhar, Punjab, India. He, along with his wife, daughter, and two sons, migrated to Yuba City, CA, in 1982. He was a resident of Yuba City for 38 years.



Pardesi was son of late Chanan Singh and late Poona Kaur. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Jasbir Kaur Cheema; his sons, Mandhir Singh Cheema and Jasbir Singh Cheema; daughter, Darshan Kaur; and four grandchildren, Sonia, Jessy, Gavin, and Cameron. Pardesi was the youngest of six children.



Pardesi was determined to give his family a better life, in which he succeeded. He spent his early years as a singer, local television and radio host, in public service, and later devoted his time to his grandchildren. He enjoyed spending quality time with his friends and family.



Pardesi was a board member of several organizations. He was an active member of the library's Punjabi Literacy Group, in which he helped countless people in the Yuba Sutter area gain US citizenship. He played a key role in expanding the Yuba Sutter Transit and one of his proudest accomplishments was adding a bus route to Bogue Road Sikh Temple.



Those that knew him, knew of his generous, loving heart that touched the lives of many. He always was willing to help others in any way possible. He will be remembered for the positive impact he had on his community. He was loved for his humor and lived an honorable life. Joginder Singh Pardesi Cheema was the patriarch of our family and will be missed dearly.



Memorial service will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, August 25th, 2020, at Ullrey Memorial Chapel, 817 Almond Street, Yuba City, CA. Prayer services will follow at the Sri Guru Nanak Sikh Temple Bogue Road, 2269 Bogue Rd., Yuba City, CA.



