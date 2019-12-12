|
John Applegarth passed peacefully, surrounded by his family, on November 19, 2019, in Yuba City, CA. He was 76.
He was born October 7, 1943, in Muskogee, Oklahoma. He moved to Yuba City when he was two making him a lifelong resident.
John is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Marilyn (Langley) Applegarth; daughter, Michelle; sons, Jim, (Melissa), Jeff; brothers, Bob (Beverly), Rick (Diane); sister, Cathy (Skip) Dean; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Alice Applegarth; brothers, Jimmy and Tom Applegarth and grandson, Jordan Applegarth.
He was a hardworking and loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Until we meet again, we will love you always.
Services will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Faith Tabernacle Church, 760 Spiva Ave., Yuba City. Reception immediately following services.
