

John Carl Stevens of Loma Rica, California, passed away surrounded by his family on Friday, June 14th, 2019, from complications of cancer and diabetes.



John was born on August 18th, 1946, in Northville, Michigan, to John (Jack) and Inez (Olson) Stevens. John was joined in life by his wife of 50 years Lynette.



John attended the University of California at Los Angeles on a full academic scholarship. In August of 1966, John was drafted into the United States Army where he was immediately sent to Vietnam. During his time in the military, John earned the Combat Infantry Badge, National Defense Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal and Vietnam Service Medal with one Bronze Service Star.



After his service John returned to Southern California where he met the love of his life and together they raised four children, Richard, William, Theresa and Michael. One of John's biggest joys was spending time with his five grandchildren, Richard, Wesley, Stephen, Kelly and Makai and his five great grandchildren, Logan, Stephen, Abbigayle, Richard and Conner. John had a special bond with his four brothers, Larry who served with him in Vietnam and preceded him in death, Thomas, Yale and Kyle.



John later in life finished his education at the California State University at Chico and finished his working career with the Veterans Administration where he was a passionate advocate for the rights of those who served their country.



Some of John's many interests included tending to his property, woodworking, and traveling the world his wife Lynette. John was very involved in his local community and was an active member of the Lions Club of Loma Rica, it is here that John bonded with many men and women who have become lifelong friends.



John's graveside service will take place Saturday, June 22nd, 2019, at the Peoria Cemetery in Browns Valley at 1:00pm. John's celebration of life will be immediately following at the Lions Club of Loma Rica. Published in Appeal Democrat on June 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary