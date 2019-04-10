

John Dell Russell, of Yuba City, CA, passed away March 28, 2019. He was born December 29, 1958, and was raised in Olivehurst, until he was married and moved to Yuba City.



John worked for Don Strachan Apiaries and loved his job. There wasn't much he didn't know about honey bees. When he wasn't working he loved going fishing and hunting. He loved kids and would have adopted every kid he could. John we love you and you will be missed every day.



John left behind his wife of 42 years, Margaret Russell; 2 sons, Paul and Larry Russell and an adopted son Adrian, 14 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.



There will be a Celebration of Life on Friday, April 12, 2019, at Sam Brannan Park in Yuba City, 10am-8pm to say goodbye. There will be food, releasing of balloons and a candle light vigil. Come share your memories whether you were an old friend or a new acquaintance.