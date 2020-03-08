|
|
John Edward Fagan, 84, of Linda, passed away on February 9, 2020. He was born in 1935, in Boston, MA, to Edward and Ann Fagan.
John served 23-years in the U.S. Air Force. In his "retirement" he worked construction for Belza Dev., and then groundskeeping at Lindhurst H.S. He also managed FamCamp at Beale AFB.
John is survived by his loving wife, Carolyn of 61-years; sons, John Fagan Jr. of Linda, and Ron Fagan of Sutter; daughters, Connie Terry of San Diego and Mary Jones of Winder, GA; two brothers; four sisters; 14 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Ann; sisters, Helen and Janet; brothers, Skippy and Jimmy; his beloved son, William; and beloved grandson, Lorenzo.
Services will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020, 11 a.m., at Sierra View Memorial Park, followed by a Celebration of Life at the American Legion at 1 p.m., located at 5477 Feather River Blvd., Olivehurst.
Share online condolences at
www.appealdemocrat.com
Published in Appeal Democrat from Mar. 8 to Mar. 11, 2020