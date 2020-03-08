Home

POWERED BY

John Edward Fagan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Edward Fagan Obituary

John Edward Fagan, 84, of Linda, passed away on February 9, 2020. He was born in 1935, in Boston, MA, to Edward and Ann Fagan.

John served 23-years in the U.S. Air Force. In his "retirement" he worked construction for Belza Dev., and then groundskeeping at Lindhurst H.S. He also managed FamCamp at Beale AFB.

John is survived by his loving wife, Carolyn of 61-years; sons, John Fagan Jr. of Linda, and Ron Fagan of Sutter; daughters, Connie Terry of San Diego and Mary Jones of Winder, GA; two brothers; four sisters; 14 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Ann; sisters, Helen and Janet; brothers, Skippy and Jimmy; his beloved son, William; and beloved grandson, Lorenzo.

Services will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020, 11 a.m., at Sierra View Memorial Park, followed by a Celebration of Life at the American Legion at 1 p.m., located at 5477 Feather River Blvd., Olivehurst.
Share online condolences at
www.appealdemocrat.com
Published in Appeal Democrat from Mar. 8 to Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -