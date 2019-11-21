|
1942 - 2019
Walnut Creek
John was born in Marysville, CA. He was the oldest of 3 children to Karen Geeslin and Archie Vails. He passed away after a brief illness on November 8, 2019.
John served in the Army during the Vietnam War. He was married to Eileen Ferguson for 31 years and worked for the City of Oakland, Fremont and Emeryville as a Building Inspector, where he enjoyed making many people his life long friends.
He was an outdoorsman who loved fishing, skeet shooting and RV trips with Eileen. John's good sense of humor, constant smile and caring for others will be greatly missed.
A celebration of life will be held on December 2, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at the Veterans Cemetery in Dixon, CA.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Nov. 21, 2019