Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Veterans Cemetery
Dixon, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Vails
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Floyd Vails IV


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Floyd Vails IV Obituary

1942 - 2019
Walnut Creek

John was born in Marysville, CA. He was the oldest of 3 children to Karen Geeslin and Archie Vails. He passed away after a brief illness on November 8, 2019.

John served in the Army during the Vietnam War. He was married to Eileen Ferguson for 31 years and worked for the City of Oakland, Fremont and Emeryville as a Building Inspector, where he enjoyed making many people his life long friends.

He was an outdoorsman who loved fishing, skeet shooting and RV trips with Eileen. John's good sense of humor, constant smile and caring for others will be greatly missed.

A celebration of life will be held on December 2, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at the Veterans Cemetery in Dixon, CA.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -