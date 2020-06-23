John Harvey Stogsdill
John Harvey Stogsdill, born September 2, 1962, in El Reno, OK, passed away May 7, 2020, in Browns Valley, CA.

Harvey was a member of the International Brother Hood of Electrical Works Local 1245 for forty (40) years and worked for Pacific Gas and Electric for twenty-five (25) years. He was a man of many talents and gave selflessly to anyone in need. He was loved and greatly respected by his family and friends.

Harvey is preceded in death by his father John Wesley Stogsdill.

He is survived by his mother, Joyce Joan Stogsdill; brother, Mark Reed Stogsdill; sister, Kathleen Fay Clark; ex-wife, Evette Marie Amos; daughter, Molly Beth Stogsdill; son, John Ray Stogsdill; 3 grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flower please donate to the Shriners of California. No public service will be held.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Jun. 23, 2020.
