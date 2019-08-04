|
|
John J. Fontayne, 67, passed away peacefully July 2, 2019, in Port Richey, FL, with his wife, Bonnie, at his side.
In addition to Bonnie, he is survived by his mother, Marilyn, and sister, Cynthia, both of Marysville. He also is survived by his son, Dale Dorsey (Rachel), and grandson, Riley.
Born in Coral Gables, FL, John grew up in the Forest Hills community of New York City, and had lived in Port Richey for 35 years. He was an alumnus of the Univ. of Miami and St. Andrew's School in RI, from which he was graduated in 1970.
John loved his family, faith, animals, music, trains, games and sports. He played trumpet in school and guitar all his life. He was an accomplished chef who didn't need a recipe to create memorable meals. He overcame the paralysis of childhood polio to play prep school soccer.
He was a true blue-pinstriped Yankee fan from early childhood. He followed every game, knew every anecdote, could quote any statistic, so it was no surprise that genealogy DNA indicated he shared an ancestor with his hero, Mickey Mantle.
John was both sentimental and iconoclastic with a wicked sense of humor. An avid reader, he had an extensive knowledge of both serious subjects and trivia, and was almost impossible to stump. He loved games and puzzles, and excelled at chess and backgammon.
A memorial service will be held at St. John's Episcopal, 800 D St., Marysville at 11 am, Thursday, August 15, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Loaves & Britches food pantry at St. John's or to the Sea Turtle Conservancy, conserveturtles.org.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Aug. 4, 2019