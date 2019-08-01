|
|
John Lauff, 92, of Marysville, passed away on June 9, 2019. He was a resident of the Yuba-Sutter area for 92 years. (Photo is on his 92nd birthday.)
John was born February 23, 1927 to John Lauff, Sr. and Anna Lee Lauff in Auburn, California.
John and his wife Virginia Lauff were married for 60 years, they enjoyed many summer days on their houseboat at Englebright Lake, swimming and skiing. Later John and Virginia joined Plumas Lake Golf Club where they enjoyed golf together and with friends.
John attended schools in Marysville and he was the Sophomore Class President and had to go into World War II his junior year. When he returned to America he earned his high school diploma and an Associate's Degree from Yuba College. In high school, John lettered in basketball and football. He also enjoyed snow skiing. Then he bought a Steam Powered Laundry from Colfax, disassembled it and reassembled it in Marysville to open the Marysville Laundry. After that he opened the Yuba Sutter Laundry. Later he sold the laundry and became a Real Estate Broker then a Bail Bondsman and then managed Pre Owned Car Departments for Daoust Chevrolet and Bill Hammond Toyota Lincoln Mercury.
John retired at age 65 and remained in good health until age 92.
John was preceded in death by his parents and his spouse Virginia Lauff.
Survivors include: his son Randy Lauff (Joy Lauff), brother Bill Lauff (Patricia), sister Joanne Silva (Ed), step-grandson Gary Schroeder (Carrie), 3 great-grandchildren and many nieces and a nephew.
At John's request there will be no services.
Memorial Contributions may be made to , 2425 Stockton Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95817.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Aug. 1 to Aug. 3, 2019