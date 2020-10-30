1/1
John Lewis Schultz Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

John Lewis Schultz, Jr., 85, of Olivehurst, passed away October 24, 2020 in the presence of family. John was born June 2, 1935 in Wahpeton, N.D. to John and Josephine Schultz. He was the youngest of five children.

At 17, John left home to join the USAF where he proudly served 22 years. He went on to a second career in Civil Service for 20 years and retired 1998.

Johns dedication and love for his wife and family came first to him. He was a honorary member of the Masons and the Scottish Rite Temple rising to the position of a Master Mason. He took pleasure in becoming a Shriner and loved driving the children to their hospital visits.

John was proceeded in death by Dona Lou Schultz, wife of 50 years. He is survived by daughter Kim (Victor) Garcia, son Jay (Maria) Schultz, four grandchildren: John, Andrew, Keegan and Loren, four great-grandchildren and many close friends.

Graveside services will be Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 2:00pm at Sierra View Cemetery, 4900 Olive Ave., Olivehurst. A viewing will be available at 1:00pm prior to service for those who wish to attend.
Share online condolences at
www.appealdemocrat.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sierra View Memorial Park & Mortuary
4900 Olive Ave
Olivehurst, CA 95961
(530) 742-6957
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 29, 2020
Grandpa Schultz,
You accepted me into the family with open arms and became the only Grandpa that I have ever known. I thank you for the love that you showed me. for helping mold your Grandson John to be an amazing man, but most of all for the love you showed my babies; Sophia, Abigail, and Anthony. Although I'm heartbroken by your passing, I find peace knowing that you're reunited with "Sweetie". Always know that I love you to the moon & back & will treasure my memories of you until we meet again.

Rest in peace, Grandpa Schultz
Love & Miss you,
Amanda
Amanda Schultz
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved