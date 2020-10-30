John Lewis Schultz, Jr., 85, of Olivehurst, passed away October 24, 2020 in the presence of family. John was born June 2, 1935 in Wahpeton, N.D. to John and Josephine Schultz. He was the youngest of five children.At 17, John left home to join the USAF where he proudly served 22 years. He went on to a second career in Civil Service for 20 years and retired 1998.Johns dedication and love for his wife and family came first to him. He was a honorary member of the Masons and the Scottish Rite Temple rising to the position of a Master Mason. He took pleasure in becoming a Shriner and loved driving the children to their hospital visits.John was proceeded in death by Dona Lou Schultz, wife of 50 years. He is survived by daughter Kim (Victor) Garcia, son Jay (Maria) Schultz, four grandchildren: John, Andrew, Keegan and Loren, four great-grandchildren and many close friends.Graveside services will be Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 2:00pm at Sierra View Cemetery, 4900 Olive Ave., Olivehurst. A viewing will be available at 1:00pm prior to service for those who wish to attend.Share online condolences at