Grandpa Schultz,
You accepted me into the family with open arms and became the only Grandpa that I have ever known. I thank you for the love that you showed me. for helping mold your Grandson John to be an amazing man, but most of all for the love you showed my babies; Sophia, Abigail, and Anthony. Although I'm heartbroken by your passing, I find peace knowing that you're reunited with "Sweetie". Always know that I love you to the moon & back & will treasure my memories of you until we meet again.
Rest in peace, Grandpa Schultz
Love & Miss you,
Amanda
