John Michael McConnell
August 19, 1947- September 14, 2020

John passed away peacefully at his home with family present after a battle with liver cancer. John was a resident of Yuba City, CA, for 30 years. He was born in San Diego, CA, to Gordon and Edith McConnell.

He went to Granite Hills High School in El Cajon, L.A. City College, then decided to become a commercial fisherman with his father.

John and Barbara met in 1978, in San Francisco where they married and started their family. They moved to Yuba City in 1989 and lived 33 fulfilling years raising his family and hosting holiday dinners.

John had a 25 year career at Walgreens and also worked as a bartender and musician.

He loved sharing his music with others. His favorite instruments were the peddle steel and bass guitars but also jammed on an acoustic guitar.

He was an outdoor enthusiast and Scout Master for Troop 6 and especially loved camping and fishing with his family.

As a member at the Plumas Lake Golf and Country Club he enjoyed many rounds on the green. Through his hobbies and life achievements he enjoyed the company of his many friends.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara; and two sons, Michael and Peter. He is also survived by his two sisters, Margret Wilburn and Cathy Ardans; and numerous McConnell and Licari relatives. He is preceded in death by his brother, Robert McConnell.

Published in Appeal Democrat from Sep. 23 to Sep. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ullrey Memorial Chapel
817 Almond Street
Yuba City, CA 95991
(530) 673-9542
September 17, 2020
Good Friend in HS
David Stoklas
Friend
