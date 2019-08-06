|
|
Born on June 11, 1958, and left us on July 30, 2019. He leaves behind his brothers, Abe Malone, Ron Cordova, Lupe Cordova; sister, Lisa Cordova. There is a big family still here nieces, nephews, and many cousins. You know who you are.
He is headed home to be with his mother, Norma; big brother, Manuel, and Martin Gomez; sister, Delores; best friend, Patty Dicke.
John's partner, Uncle Mike Steele, he still hears you, from his heart to yours forever. That harmony can be heard all around town, it's Johnny Malone walking with the sound of it.
There's John still coming everyone, keep listening, Monique Malone, dad, John Malone is still waiting for you. I am Linda McLane, John is the best friend one person could have. Remember that, John will.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Aug. 6, 2019