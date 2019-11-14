|
John Theodore Saifur, known as "Todd" to family and friends, passed on October 31, 2019, at Orchard Hospital in Gridley, CA. He was 81 years old.
Born to John and Betty Saifur on December 30, 1937, in Yuba City, Todd attended Live Oak High School and enlisted in the United States Navy at 17, where he traveled the world. He was honorably discharged in 1963.
Todd returned to Gridley, where he began his career as a salesman at Tucker Chevrolet. During his 40-year career, he was significantly recognized by Chevrolet and Buick for his excellent service and sales and also obtained his real estate license.
He joined the Gridley Moose Lodge #1594 and served as Junior Governor from 2000-2001. Todd loved to dance and spend time with people.
He is survived by his daughter Tonya (Tim) Williams of Red Bluff; grandchildren, Shelby Lehor and Wyatt Redamonti; sister, Beverly Smith; brother, Bud (Agnes) Saifur; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his wife Valerie and sister Gerry Andrus.
His family would like to thank Orchard Hospital and Butte Hospice for their excellent care. Donations can be made to Butte Hospice. Todd was laid to rest in a private family service at the Gridley Cemetery.
