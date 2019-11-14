Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ullrey Memorial Chapel Inc.
817 Almond Street
Yuba City, CA 95991
(530) 673-9542
Resources
More Obituaries for John Saifur
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Theodore Saifur


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Theodore Saifur Obituary

John Theodore Saifur, known as "Todd" to family and friends, passed on October 31, 2019, at Orchard Hospital in Gridley, CA. He was 81 years old.

Born to John and Betty Saifur on December 30, 1937, in Yuba City, Todd attended Live Oak High School and enlisted in the United States Navy at 17, where he traveled the world. He was honorably discharged in 1963.

Todd returned to Gridley, where he began his career as a salesman at Tucker Chevrolet. During his 40-year career, he was significantly recognized by Chevrolet and Buick for his excellent service and sales and also obtained his real estate license.

He joined the Gridley Moose Lodge #1594 and served as Junior Governor from 2000-2001. Todd loved to dance and spend time with people.

He is survived by his daughter Tonya (Tim) Williams of Red Bluff; grandchildren, Shelby Lehor and Wyatt Redamonti; sister, Beverly Smith; brother, Bud (Agnes) Saifur; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his wife Valerie and sister Gerry Andrus.

His family would like to thank Orchard Hospital and Butte Hospice for their excellent care. Donations can be made to Butte Hospice. Todd was laid to rest in a private family service at the Gridley Cemetery.
Share online condolences at
www.appealdemocrat.com
Published in Appeal Democrat on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ullrey Memorial Chapel Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -