John Thomas Maxson

John Thomas Maxson Obituary

John Thomas Maxson, of Gridley, California, age 83, died peacefully on February 1, 2020, with his family at his bedside. He was born on the family homestead in Marble Rock, Iowa during the great depression. After high school he enlisted and served in the Army.

He graduated from San Jose State College with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Mathematics. He worked most of his adult life as an Aerospace Software Systems Analyst. Although he disliked the term whistleblower, his family is proudest of his decision to report malfeasance at a major Space Shuttle contractor in the months leading up to the Space Shuttle Challenger disaster--which he predicted. He never worked in aerospace again-such is often the life of a whistleblower.

He was predeceased by his parents Frank Maxson and Mother Sadie McKinnon.

He is survived by his four children: Daniel, Sher, Paul, and Jonathan, six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Feb. 11, 2020
