Jonathan Bruce Lewis
Jonathan Bruce Lewis went to be with the Lord on August 11, 2020 at the age of 74. He died at home after nearly ten years battling cancer. Bruce was a longtime resident of Live Oak and was Associate Pastor at Hope Point Nazarene Church in Live Oak. Since 1999, he has also pastored churches in Colorado, Nebraska, and Oregon. He loved watching baseball and NASCAR, playing softball, and reading a good book.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Angie Lewis, of Live Oak, daughter, Tiffany (Jerrod) Scott, of Nampa, Idaho, 3 grandchildren, and his brother, Tim (Bruna) Lewis, of Walnut Creek.

He was preceded in death by his father, Joe Ben Lewis, Jr., his mother, Marguerite Lewis, his brother Joe B. Lewis III, and his sister, Kathy Thompson.

Graveside services will be held on Monday, August 17, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Live Oak Cemetery.

Published in Appeal Democrat from Aug. 13 to Aug. 15, 2020.
