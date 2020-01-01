Home

Moore's Jacksonville Funeral Home - Jacksonville
1504 N JP Wright Loop Road
Jacksonville, AR 72076
(501) 982-2136
Jonell Marie (Fonderhide) Stumpp

Jonell Marie (Fonderhide) Stumpp Obituary

Jonell Marie (Fonderhide) Stumpp, 56, of Sherwood, AR, passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019. She was born June 7, 1963, in Fresno, California, to George Cullins and Linda Marie Fore-Stam.

Mrs. Stumpp served her community as a school librarian for over a decade until her retirement in 2011. She loved spending time with her family and travelling to Lake Tahoe.

Mrs. Stumpp is survived by her mother, Linda Fore-Stam; her daughter and son-in-law, Megan and Brian Ankney; her sisters, Trina Shook and Sanja Hoffman; and her grandson, Steven.

Cremation arrangements are by Moore's Jacksonville Funeral Home (501)982-2136.
Share online condolences at
www.appealdemocrat.com
Published in Appeal Democrat on Jan. 1, 2020
