Jonell Marie (Fonderhide) Stumpp, 56, of Sherwood, AR, passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019. She was born June 7, 1963, in Fresno, California, to George Cullins and Linda Marie Fore-Stam.
Mrs. Stumpp served her community as a school librarian for over a decade until her retirement in 2011. She loved spending time with her family and travelling to Lake Tahoe.
Mrs. Stumpp is survived by her mother, Linda Fore-Stam; her daughter and son-in-law, Megan and Brian Ankney; her sisters, Trina Shook and Sanja Hoffman; and her grandson, Steven.
Cremation arrangements are by Moore's Jacksonville Funeral Home (501)982-2136.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Jan. 1, 2020