

Jorge Garrido Quintana, 75, of Atlanta, GA, passed away surrounded by his family on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at the Atlanta VA Medical Center in Decatur, Georgia. He was born on April 23, 1944, in Mexico City, D. F.



Jorge was the oldest of six brothers and sisters and came to the United States in 1958 and settled in Sutter County with his family. He graduated from Yuba City High School in 1964 and the following year was drafted into the United States Army as a 36K20 Field Wireman which put him on the frontline and at times involved hand to hand combat during the Vietnam war. After two years of service, he was returned home safely. Jorge was always a proud soldier and veteran having been able to serve the United States. Not long after his return, Jorge studied and passed the exam to become a United States Citizen.



Jorge was always involved with the family's two restaurants; the Tip Top Restaurant in Marysville during the 1960's and La Casita Restaurant in Yuba City from 1970-85. He was a very generous soul never hesitated to sponsor local athletic teams. Jorge never turned a hungry person away and always fed people in need. He was loved by his community.



Jorge was committed to continue his education in Early Childhood Education and became a teacher at Johnson Park Elementary School in Marysville, CA. It was there where he met his wife, Joan and her four sons, Robert, Eric, Gary and Jim. Jorge and Joan would be married for 37 years until her death in 2013.



In 1985, Jorge and his wife moved back east and settled in Atlanta, GA where he decided to leave teaching and go back to cooking. He started working as a chef at several restaurants throughout Atlanta. He loved to cook and when visiting California he would prepare some of his favorite dishes for his family. Jorge loved to travel and was fortunate to visit many countries around the world. Jorge loved music of all genres and he loved to dance. He was a big fan of Bingo and also enjoyed his casino games.



One of his favorite pastimes was watching movies and he always had a movie to recommend. Jorge was a man of great faith and devotion. He attended Mass faithfully and prayed so much he would wear out his Bible and prayer books. He loved his family dearly and would never hesitate to help if he could.



During his last six years of life, he was a resident of the Atlanta VA Medical Center Eagles' Nest CLC Community Living Center where he established his veteran family. He was known by all the Veterans and many doctors and nurses. He had many nicknames but the most common were "Q" and "Quintana". Rarely did anyone ever call him by his first name. Jorge knew the entire layout of the Atlanta VA Medical Center like the back of his hand. Jorge will be missed dearly and will always be remembered in our hearts.



He is preceded in death by his wife Joan Quintana; his parents, Celedonio and Dolores Quintana; and his baby sister Maria "Christy" Quintana.



Jorge is survived by two brothers, Armando Quintana of Yuba City, Javier (Janet) Quintana of Chico; two sisters, Alicia Quintana and Martha (Paul) Patchin both from Yuba City; nieces and nephews, Ryan (Cassie) Patchin, Lance (Emily) Patchin, Corbin (Jen) Quintana, Bryson Quintana, David Santillan, Oscar (Lindsay) Ramirez, Christine Ramirez; his great-neices, Cecilia Santillan, Clementine Patchin and Elle Quintana; and his great-nephews, Huxley Patchin, Milan and Rowan Quintana; and his many family members in Mexico City.



Recitation of the Rosary will be on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, 10:00 a.m. with a Memorial Mass immediately following at 10:30 a.m., at St. Isidore Catholic Church, 222 S. Clark Ave., Yuba City CA with Fr. Avram Brown officiating. Interment will be at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, Dixon, CA on August 12, 2019, 12:00 pm Noon.



Arrangements are under the direction of Holycross Funeral Home and Crematory.