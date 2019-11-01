|
Josefina Mendez de Torres (Fina) passed away peacefully on October 28, 2019 in Yuba City, California at 66 years of age, surrounded by her husband, children, son-in-law and grandchildren, after a brave 19-month battle with Pancreatic Cancer.
Fina was born in Leon, Guanajuato, Mexico on March 2, 1953, daughter of Jose Mendez Raya and Geronima Estrada Lopez. Fina married the love of her life Timoteo Torres on February 25, 2019 in Mexico and had been married for 47 years.
Fina is survived by her husband Timoteo Torres; son Efrain Torres (Belinda), son Gabriel Torres; daughter Mari Torres-Sanchez (Keoni); grandson Christian Torres, granddaughter Ariana Torres; granddaughter Emely Feliciano; grandson Anthony Feliciano, grandson Adrian Sanchez, grandson Adrian Perea-Torres, and granddaughter Vivianne Perea-Torres.
Fina is preceded in death by her parents and her son Daniel Timothy Torres.
Fina's unconditional love for God and her everlasting faith is what kept her spirits positive and strong until her final breath. Fina was a fighter, she had an extreme love for life and never once gave up. Fina was a wonderful, caring and loving grandmother. She recently said her children were her biggest loves of her life, along with her husband. She was a great cook and was known to make any meal of your choice without hesitation. Fina also loved to crochet, travel and enjoyed the outdoors.
There will be a viewing and Rosary on Sunday, November 3, 2019 from noon to 4:00 p.m. at Ullrey's Memorial Chapel. Funeral Services will be Monday, November 4, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Isidore's Catholic Church in Yuba City. A graveside service will follow immediately after at Sutter Cemetery. The family invites you to eat, toast, share memories of Fina after cemetery services at the Refuge Restaurant in Yuba City from 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Pancreatic Cancer Research https://secure.pancan.org/site/Donation or her favorite non-profit organization North Valley Sparrow Foundation https://www.northvalleysparrowfoundation.org!get-involved.html.
