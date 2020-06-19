

Joseph G. Welch, 84, resident of Fort Bragg, CA, passed away May 18th, 2020, in Mendocino Coast Hospital with his wife and granddaughter by his side.



Joe was born in Lincoln, CA, October 5th, 1935, to Ray and Winifred Welch, he was 1 of 9 children.



Joe married Joan Kibbe June 20th, 1981. He worked on the Kibbe ranch years before becoming a union carpenter for 45 years and retiring.



He loved to go fishing, hunting, gold mining and froggin' and most of all spending time on the beach with his wife and family.



Joe is survived by his wife of 39 years, Joan Kibbe Welch; and 7 children and their spouses, Mike Welch (Joann), David Welch, John Welch (Amy), JoAnn Springer (Steve), Kim Smith, Sherrie Trapp, and Kristy Goss (Brian); and his ex-wife, Marilyn Kibbe. Joe had 24 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren. He was father to many.



He is preceded in death by Todd and Becky Smith.



His life will be celebrated with family and close friends.

