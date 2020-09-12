1/1
Joseph J. Piper
Joe Piper, 84, passed away peacefully on August 5, 2020, in Antioch, CA.

Joe retired from the United States Air Force, then settled in Yuba City where he resided for more than 40 years with his wife, Mae Piper, until her passing in 2013. He also worked in real estate and vehicle photography. He enjoyed fishing, camping and finding deals at the local flea market.

Joe is survived by his 2 children, 3 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

There will be no services at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joe's honor to the Alzheimer's Association.

Published in Appeal Democrat on Sep. 12, 2020.
