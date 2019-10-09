|
Joseph (Joe) Milton Allen 82, passed away at his home on Sunday, September 29, 2019.
Joe was born on September 8, 1937 in Sacramento, Ca. and a resident of Browns Valley for 33 years. Before moving to the foothills Joe lived in Southern California where he worked for Pacific Bell for 30 years and retired at 49 years old.
Joe was a loving Father, Grandfather, Uncle and friend to many. He loved living in the country and taking care of his animals including his 2 miniature donkeys Martha and Buddy and his cat Abby.
Joe is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Tim and Sarah Allen; four grandchildren: Heidi, Garren, Silas and Whitney and 3 great-grandchildren. Other survivors include, daughters-in-law Kama and Norma, sister-in-law Judy and friend Jerry.
Joe was preceded in death by: his parents, Milton and Dorothy Allen, the love of his life, his wife of 50 years, Betty Jo Allen, his sons; Steve, Jeff and Joey, his sister Mary and brother Bill.
Joe will definitely be missed by his family and friends.
Services for Joe will be private per his request.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Oct. 9, 2019