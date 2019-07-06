|
|
Joseph Patrick Bronner, 58, passed away on June 29, 2019 at his home in Yuba City.
Born January 14, 1961 to John Bronner and Mitsuko Bronner in Okinawa, Japan. Joe was a resident of Yuba City and worked as a security guard at Gray Avenue Middle School. His passion was coaching sports and mentoring students at Gray Avenue School.
Joe is preceded in death by his father John Bronner of Yuba City and grandmother Frieda Brock of Yuba City.
He is survived by his mother Mitsuko Bronner, brothers Mark Bronner, Gary Bronner, Jeffery Bronner, Sammy Bronner, and nephews Brandon Bronner and Christian Bronner.
A service will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 11:00 am at Sutter Cemetery and a reception will follow at Gray Avenue School Multipurpose room around 1pm.. Memorial services held through Lipp & Sullivan.
Send condolences to
www.appealdemocrat.com
Published in Appeal Democrat from July 6 to July 8, 2019