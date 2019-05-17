Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holycross Memorial Services
486 Bridge Street
Yuba City, CA 95991
(530) 751-7000
Celebration of Life
Sunday, May 19, 2019
3:00 PM
The Yuba City Moose Lodge
205 South Walton Avenue
Yuba City, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Balchus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Robert Balchus


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joseph Robert Balchus Obituary

Joseph Robert Balchus (known by many as Joemama) passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was 68 years old. He was born on November 4, 1950, in Shenandoah, PA. Joe was a Welder for the Department of Defense at Beale Air Force Base for 36 years before retiring in 2010. He was a Yuba City resident for 37 years.

He was a member of the Yuba City Moose Lodge. He served his country in the United States Air Force from 1969-1977. He served in the Vietnam War, and was stationed in Hawaii and Nevada.

Joe was an avid fisherman. During fishing season you could always find him out on the river in his boat with a pole in hand. Other hobbies of his included: bowling, adult softball, throwing darts, and shooting pool. His greatest joy was spending time with his children and grandchildren. He loved to travel. His favorite vacation was a once in a lifetime fishing trip to Alaska.

He was a great, caring, and funny man who was liked by anyone who came in contact with him over the years.

Joe is survived by his loving wife of 23 years Brenda Balchus of Yuba City; his children: Holly Thomas (Jamie) of Ripon CA, Heather Nostrand (Cody) of Grand Junction Colorado, Chelsea Watters and Harmony Balchus of Yuba City. Joe has 3 grandchildren, Jacob and Paige Thomas and Reed Nostrand. He is also survived by his sister Carole Oshman of New Jersey, many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews.

Joe is preceded in death by his parents, William and Helen (Wisniewski) Balchus.

The family would like to thank Tammy and Gerald Long, Jonathan Barba, and Sutter Health Hospice in helping care for Joseph.

A celebration of Joseph's life will be held on Sunday, May 19, 2019, at 3:00pm at The Yuba City Moose Lodge, 205 South Walton Avenue, Yuba City, CA. Come to reminisce, celebrate, support the family, or just chat.

Arrangements under direction of Holycross Funeral Home and Crematory.
Send condolences to
www.appealdemocrat.com
Published in Appeal Democrat from May 17 to May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now