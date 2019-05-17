

Joseph Robert Balchus (known by many as Joemama) passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was 68 years old. He was born on November 4, 1950, in Shenandoah, PA. Joe was a Welder for the Department of Defense at Beale Air Force Base for 36 years before retiring in 2010. He was a Yuba City resident for 37 years.



He was a member of the Yuba City Moose Lodge. He served his country in the United States Air Force from 1969-1977. He served in the Vietnam War, and was stationed in Hawaii and Nevada.



Joe was an avid fisherman. During fishing season you could always find him out on the river in his boat with a pole in hand. Other hobbies of his included: bowling, adult softball, throwing darts, and shooting pool. His greatest joy was spending time with his children and grandchildren. He loved to travel. His favorite vacation was a once in a lifetime fishing trip to Alaska.



He was a great, caring, and funny man who was liked by anyone who came in contact with him over the years.



Joe is survived by his loving wife of 23 years Brenda Balchus of Yuba City; his children: Holly Thomas (Jamie) of Ripon CA, Heather Nostrand (Cody) of Grand Junction Colorado, Chelsea Watters and Harmony Balchus of Yuba City. Joe has 3 grandchildren, Jacob and Paige Thomas and Reed Nostrand. He is also survived by his sister Carole Oshman of New Jersey, many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews.



Joe is preceded in death by his parents, William and Helen (Wisniewski) Balchus.



The family would like to thank Tammy and Gerald Long, Jonathan Barba, and Sutter Health Hospice in helping care for Joseph.



A celebration of Joseph's life will be held on Sunday, May 19, 2019, at 3:00pm at The Yuba City Moose Lodge, 205 South Walton Avenue, Yuba City, CA. Come to reminisce, celebrate, support the family, or just chat.



Arrangements under direction of Holycross Funeral Home and Crematory.

Send condolences to

www.appealdemocrat.com Published in Appeal Democrat from May 17 to May 19, 2019