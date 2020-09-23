

Joy B. McClain, 86, passed thru Heaven's gate on Sunday, September 6th, 2020, to be reunited with her husband of 67 years, George; son, Richard; and grandson, Christopher. Joy bravely battled illness these last years and was comforted by her loving and supportive family who was at her side as she entered Heaven.



Joy Bernice Rinesmith was born on July 24,1934, in Red Bluff. She was the youngest of 11 siblings born to Clarence and Edna Rinesmith. Joy attended Tehama schools and later Corning High. In the Fall of '52 she would meet the "one". She fell in love and on June 21, 1952, she married George E. McClain in a double ring ceremony in Reno.



The newly married couple settled in Corning to start their family. Because Joy was the youngest sibling, she was close in age to several of her nieces and nephews. "Aunt Joy" was a favorite in the Rinesmith family.



George and Joy would have 3 children Steve, Richard and Cheryl. Joy's life was centered around her family. She was proud of her children, grandchildren and most recently her great-grandchildren. She was what most folks call a "homemaker" devoting most of her time to raising her family. Joy and George purchased their first and only home in 1960 and lived in this home until her passing.



She did work outside the home when the kids were grown. She was employed by Sunsweet Growers after harvest to grade the fruit. She "worked the belt" as she called it for 20 plus years with old friends and made new friends too.



Joy is proceeded in death by her brothers and sisters; her husband of 67 years, George, last November; son, Richard, in 1982; and grandson, Christopher, in 2006.



She is survived by son, Steve and wife Cindy of Corning; daughter, Cheryl of Chico; granddaughter, Melissa and husband Jim Lodin of Corning; great-granddaughter, Makayla and great grandson, Carson; along with nieces and nephews; and many friends and relatives.



Joy was very generous and was always there when family and friends were in need. You could always count on "Mom" and "Aunt Joy". She was also known as "Grandma" and "GG" (short for great-grandma).



"The circle be unbroken, bye -n- bye Lord, bye -n- bye, in the sky Lord, in the sky"

