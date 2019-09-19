|
Joyce Faye (Wallenten) Floyd passed away on August 7, 2019, at the age of 75.
Joyce is preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Floyd. Joyce is survived by her son, Clark J. Floyd (Amy Garcia-Floyd); her grandchildren: Landon Garcia-Floyd, Parker Garcia-Floyd and Cooper Garcia-Floyd, all from Yuba City. She is also survived by her sisters: Vivian Rose of Vacaville, CA, Marlyn Kauk of Vacaville, CA and Mavis Magstadt of Concord, CA; and one brother, Harlyn Wallenten of Brookings, OR.
Joyce Faye Wallenten was the youngest child born on May 17, 1944, to John Wallenten and Bertha Wallenten (Kramlich), in Richmond, CA. Joyce attended Richmond High School, in Richmond, CA, and graduated in 1961. After high school she worked for UC Berkley in Berkley, CA, for several years. During this time she got married to Jerry Floyd and they had one child, Clark John Floyd, born in 1973.
In May of 1977, they moved from El Sobrante, CA, to Yuba City, CA, where Jerry had gotten the job as Director of Animal Control for Sutter County. Joyce went to work at Sunsweet and worked in the personnel department until her retirement in the mid 90's.
Joyce loved to cook. Her specialties were her homemade biscotti, Lumberjack Apple Cake, Swiss Steak and paella. Joyce also loved to line dance, play bunco, visit the casino, and see plays with her sisters. She also loved her grandchildren fiercely.
Joyce was a devoted wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and sister. Her void will be felt by those who love her forever.
At Joyce's wish, there were no services. A memorial service was held in mid-August for her. Her remains were sent to the Dixon Military Cemetery where she is resting comfortably next to her husband Jerry.
