Joyce Hardie was born to Winnifred Periman and Joseph Bundy on January 24, 1927, in Yuba City, California.Joyce attended the First Methodist Church in Yuba City where she loved singing in the choir. She graduated from Yuba City High School and then worked for Bank of America.She met and married the love of her life, David Hardie after his return from World War II on May 1, 1948. They bought a home in Marysville, California, where they raised 3 daughters, Patricia, Joan and Barbara. Joyce devoted her life to her family, home and a wide circle of friends.She loved gardening, cooking, sewing and taking part in the activities of her busy family. Her love, laughter, and warmth drew people to her for 93 precious years.She is preceded in death by her husband, David Hardie on February 22, 2005. She leaves behind daughters, Patricia Hardie, Joan Finley, Barbara (Jeffrey) Rutledge; granddaughter, Rachel (Alex) Gonzalez; and great-grandchildren, Sophia Joyce and Henry Javier Gonzalez.Joyce was an angel on earth. She will be dearly missed and held in our hearts forever.Private graveside service at Sierra View Cemetery