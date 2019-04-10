|
Joyce (Coker) Palm, born October 7, 1948, in Marysville, passed away April 1, 2019. Joyce was raised in Loma Rica and graduated from MUHS in the class of '66 with Steve Palm her loving husband of 50 years. Joyce and Steve left the area soon after marriage and enjoyed wonderful and happy lives together. Steve resides in Ft. Myers, FL.
Joyce is also survived by her daughter Heather (Scott) of Estero, FL; and her son Murray (Monica) of Buford, GA. She has 3 adorable grandchildren: Cameron, Caitlyn, and Alex. She has one brother, Dick Coker. Joyce is preceded in death by her parents, Elaine and Bill Coker.
Joyce will also be missed by her brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019