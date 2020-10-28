1/1
Juanita M. Garnett
1938 - 2020
Juanita Garnett, 82, died October 21st, 2020, with her family by her side.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years Donald Garnett, her parents Raymond Cullison and Aimmee Cullison (Gregg), and her brother Greg Cullison.

Nita was born September 12th, 1938, in Nebraska. She moved to California when she was 2. Nita was a 63 year member of the Rebekah's and the L.E.A. She was a scout leader for Troop 72 in Olivehurst. She was a teacher's aide at Olivehurst Elementary for 17 years and she continued her teachings with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Nita cherished her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren with their sports and school activities, always cheering in the crowd.

Her family was everything to her. She leaves behind a sister, Lora Allen and 4 children: Steve Garnett (Kathy), Donna Sizemore (Barry), Doreen Bowen, and Paul Garnett (Cherie). From them she was given 8 grandchildren: Laurie Porter (Garnett), Chris Garnett (Shawndra) and Kaylea Garnett, Sami and Jacki Sizemore, Melody Harvey (Stephen), Tabatha Peet (Mike) and Cameron Garnett.

Nita was also blessed with 8 great-grandchildren Alex and Vance Porter, Landon, Liam, and Saylor Caldwell (Sizemore), Avery and Brooklynn Garnett, with one on the way Matteo Harvey (due Feb. 2021). As well as being blessed with many nieces and nephews.

Her wisdom and love will be missed greatly by all. Love you lots.

Services will be held at Sierra View Mortuary in Olivehurst on Thursday, October 29th, 2020 at 1pm for the visitation and just outside at Sierra View Memorial Park on Thursday, October 29th, 2020 at 2pm for the interment.
Share online condolences at
www.appealdemocrat.com

Published in Appeal Democrat from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Visitation
01:00 PM
Sierra View Memorial Park & Mortuary
OCT
29
Interment
02:00 PM
Sierra View Memorial Park & Mortuary
Memories & Condolences

October 27, 2020
Pastel Peace Basket
