

Judith (Jude) Ann Cartoscelli, mother and grandmother, passed away on March 23, 2019, in South Lake Tahoe. Born in Nevada City she moved to Yuba City at the age of 18 after marrying John Cartoscelli in 1959. Jude moved back to Nevada City in 1985 and lived up on Red Dog Road until her passing.



Jude was always the businessperson. She spent many years in the banking industry in Yuba City, owned the Diet Center in Grass Valley and was a Real estate broker for over 30 years. She took up tennis in the late 70's and went on to travel with the Yuba City Racquet Clubs "A" team for many years.



Jude is survived, and will be dearly missed, by her partner of 25 years, Laura Tankersley; her sister Sharon Thomas; son John Cartoscelli; daughter Jill Cartoscelli Bedwell; grandchildren: Chellsea, Mitch, and Kaja.



She is preceded in death by her parents, Vernon and Violet Sandow; and her granddaughter Meleah Bedwell.



A memorial service will be scheduled for early June.

