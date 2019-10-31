|
|
August 4, 1942 - October 26, 2019
Judy was born August 4, 1942, in Brazil, IN, and raised in Indiana. She graduated in 1958 from Clay County High School and married Earl Manion in the summer of 1961. Together they moved to Oregon in 1975 and then later settled in Wheatland, CA in 1982.
Judy loved God, her family and community. She had a gift of loving others extremely well and was always looking for ways to serve her family and community; whether it was a hot meal or someone who needed to love on she was the person many relied on.
She loved children and loved to have be able to spend a lot of her days taking care of her grandchildren. She always strived to put the needs of other before her own even up to her last day.
Judith is survived by her sister, Barbara Grantham of Jasonville, IN, Jennifer Eberle of Brazil, IN, Betty Dickenson of Brazil, IN; brother, Melvin Pieske of Brazil, IN; children, John Manion, Terrie Vasquez, Earl Manion, Rena Mathews, Melody Manion; grandchildren, Breanna, Sara, Annie, Earl, Candice, Tiffany, Chelsea, Conner, Sammy, Sarah, Jack, Cheyenne, Cathy; great-grandchildren, Addison, Taeylnn, Braden, Jessica, Adrian, Alex, Alissa, Jonah, Savannah, Maddi, Ashton, Amaryana, Anayah, Juliet; great-great-grandchildren, Ilaisa.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019, 10:00am, at Sierra View Memorial Funeral Hall, Olivehurst.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Oct. 31, 2019