9/25/1937 - 7/3/2019
Judy was born to parents Mario and Rhodora Del Pero in Marysville, CA. She attended Bridge St. Elementary school and Yuba City High school, graduating with Honors in 1955. She studied Elementary Education at San Jose State College, graduating Summa Cum Laude in 1959, after which she took a job teaching in Monterey, CA. While there she met Stephen L. Grad from Brooklyn, NY. They married in 1960. They had 2 children, George Alan Grad and Lara Michelle Grad.
Judy pursued a 28-year career as a special education teacher. It was a challenging role but Judy was an inspirational teacher to countless struggling students. After divorcing in 1977, Judy moved with her children to Louisville, KY and, several years later became acquainted with an old friend who was co-parenting his three children. The two families met and the children enjoyed spending time together. They married and Judy's new husband, Bill Wells, became pastor of a small church in Anderson Township, OH.
Together they retired to their home in Yuba City, where Judy worked as a generous supporter of and tireless volunteer for the homeless, working with Hands of Hope and Mother Hubbard's Cupboard in Yuba City. Her family and friends will remember her as a patient, loving, and caring soul that touched the lives of so many.
Judy's survivors include: her son, George Grad, with grandsons Ben and Sam Grad; daughter, Lara Audibert, and husband, Mike Audibert, with grandchildren Ceci and Dom Audibert; step-son Dan Wells, and wife, Terese Wells, with grandchildren Rebecca Zaidins and Andrew Wells; step-daughter, Kathy Baltz, and husband, Skip Baltz; step-daughter, Ruth Geer, and husband, Mike Geer, with grandsons Corey and Alex Geer; brother, Joseph Del Pero, and wife Aherne Del Pero; sister, Joyce Del Pero, and husband Gary Donaldson as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She predeceased her second husband, Bill Wells, and daughter-in-law, Rachel Grad.
A memorial service will be held at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church in Yuba City on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 11:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers, consider making a memorial gift to Hands of Hope in Yuba City or to Mother Hubbard's Cupboard, via St. Andrew Presbyterian Church.
