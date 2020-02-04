|
Julia Bell Blenn, a lifelong Yuba-Sutter resident, passed away January 14, 2020. Born March 3, 1943, she graduated from East Nicolaus High School in 1961 and went on to study and receive a degree in Accounting Management at Yuba College. She was a member of various groups and organizations such as the Moose Lodge and Yuba-Sutter Camp Club.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Ralph Blenn of Yuba City; son Ron Blenn of Marysville; sister Keron Weisbart of Sacramento; brother Gurney Sutter of Sacramento; 3 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service has been set for February 9, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Moose Lodge located at 205 S. Walton Ave., Yuba City, CA 95993.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting for donations to be made to the
Published in Appeal Democrat from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2020