1/
June Altha Dorsey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share June's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

June Altha Dorsey went home to Jesus on September 23, 2020 at the age of 87.

June was born to James and Jewel Harrison (Weiher) on January 17, 1933 in Keefeton, OK. June had four children, Jennings, Joanna, David and Gail.

In addition to being a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, June was a long time member of Emmanuel Faith Tabernacle and worked for Richard's Tree Service for many years. Throughout her entire life, she held an unwavering faith in God, which she shared with those who surrounded her.

June joins her parents James and Jewel, her sister Joanna Lois and her son, Jennings in heaven.

She is survived by her sisters, Joyce, Jean and Jan and brothers James and Jerry; her children, Joanna and husband Floyd Gunter, David Dorsey, Gail Correia and husband Darren and her grandchildren, Jeffrey, Jeromy, Jason, Thomas, Ryan, Dean, Reed and numerous great-grandchildren.

June was loved dearly by her family and those who knew her. There will be a memorial celebration for her at Emmanuel Faith Tabernacle in Marysville, CA on October 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Oct. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved