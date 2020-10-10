

June Altha Dorsey went home to Jesus on September 23, 2020 at the age of 87.



June was born to James and Jewel Harrison (Weiher) on January 17, 1933 in Keefeton, OK. June had four children, Jennings, Joanna, David and Gail.



In addition to being a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, June was a long time member of Emmanuel Faith Tabernacle and worked for Richard's Tree Service for many years. Throughout her entire life, she held an unwavering faith in God, which she shared with those who surrounded her.



June joins her parents James and Jewel, her sister Joanna Lois and her son, Jennings in heaven.



She is survived by her sisters, Joyce, Jean and Jan and brothers James and Jerry; her children, Joanna and husband Floyd Gunter, David Dorsey, Gail Correia and husband Darren and her grandchildren, Jeffrey, Jeromy, Jason, Thomas, Ryan, Dean, Reed and numerous great-grandchildren.



June was loved dearly by her family and those who knew her. There will be a memorial celebration for her at Emmanuel Faith Tabernacle in Marysville, CA on October 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.

